Hall & Wilkins sign with Milligan baseball; Nelson signs Milligan with tennis

They were putting pen to paper at Science Hill today, starting with baseball player Chance Hall who signed a national letter of intent with Milligan college.

Last season the Toppers outfielder batted .280 with 19 rbi’s and one homerun. He also pitched in 4 games and had an era of 4.20 and one strikeout.

His teammate Garrett Wilkins a right handed pitcher also signed a national letter of intent with the Buffaloes baseball team. Wilkins, pitched in 13 games and had a 5.25 era and 14 strikeouts.

Also heading to Milligan is Sullivan East tennis star Hannah Nelson. In 3 years Nelson has 44-2 record and last season as a junior she became the first player at east to go unbeaten in singles and doubles as the #1 player.