Governor Haslam said to be studying Cyntoia Brown case

By Published:
Cyntoia Brown (Courtesy: Dan Birman)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam says his administration is gathering information on a Tennessee woman whom celebrities want to be freed from life in prison for fatally shooting a man who solicited her as a prostitute in 2004.

Haslam reportedly said he hasn’t seen Cyntoia Brown’s clemency appeal yet.

Haslam hasn’t released any prisoners since taking office in 2011. He’s unlikely to decide cases until his second term’s end.

On social media, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian West and Lebron James say Brown was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim wronged by the legal system.

The 29-year-old won’t be parole eligible until she’s 67.

Prosecutors say Brown killed the man to rob him. She expressed fear he would harm her.

Brown says she lived with another man who was abusive and forced her into prostitution.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s