Gay man denied marriage license hopes to unseat county clerk

By ADAM BEAM, Associated Press Published:
Nathan Davis, Roberta Earley, Davis Ermold
File - In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, David Ermold, right, as he attempts to hand Rowan County clerks Nathan Davis, left, and Roberta Earley, second from left, a copy of the ruling from U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning, instructing the county to start issuing marriage licenses, in Morehead, Ky. Ermold filed to run for county clerk on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, hoping to challenge Kim Davis, who two years ago told him “God’s authority” prohibited her from complying with a U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized gay marriage nationwide. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) – A gay man who was denied a marriage license by a Kentucky county clerk will run to unseat her in 2018.

Democrat David Ermold announced his candidacy Wednesday in Morehead. Ermold is one of several people who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in 2015 after she refused to issue marriage licenses because she was opposed to same-sex marriage for religious reasons.

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2015 file photo, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis makes a statement to the media at the front door of the Rowan County Judicial Center in Morehead, Ky. Davis, who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, says she met briefly with the pope during his historic visit to the United States. Vatican officials did not respond to an email asking for comment early Wednesday, Sept. 30. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

In the two years since then, things have quieted down in this Appalachian town. But last month, Davis announced she would run for re-election and face voters for the first time since refusing to issue the licenses. Three other people have also filed to run against her.

But some of those candidates, like many people in Morehead, don’t want to talk about Davis and gay marriage. Ermold does.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s