Former DCHS head coach Gerald Sensabaugh running for Sullivan Co. mayor

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 has learned that former NFL player and the former head football coach of David Crockett High School Gerald Sensabaugh is in running to be the next mayor of Sullivan County.

When looking on the Sullivan County Election Commission website, we found Sensabaugh’s name listed as a candidate for county mayor.

Sensabaugh also confirmed the news on his Twitter page Wednesday night.

It is true: I have picked up my petition to run for Mayor of Sullivan County Tennessee. Thank you for all the support. https://t.co/w1flCsedb6 — Gerald Sensabaugh (@Gsensabaugh43) December 7, 2017

Earlier this year, Sensabaugh was put on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct.

Sensabaugh has denied the allegations against him and said this is all the result of retaliation. He said the district’s trying to make an example out of him for speaking up about problems within the school system, which the district denies.

At last check, that investigation is ongoing.

