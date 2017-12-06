Family and friends remember couple found dead in Boones Creek

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A triple murder investigation is underway in Washington County, Tennessee, after investigators found a couple shot to death in their Boones Creek home.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Ed Graybeal revealed 23-year-old Kyanna Vaughn and her husband, 25-year-old Robert Vaughn were discovered in their home Monday night. Deputies also found two children, ages three and six.

Investigators revealed Kyanna was six months pregnant at the time, which made it a triple homicide investigation.

News Channel 11 spoke with friends and family Wednesday, who said the couple was excited to welcome their new baby.

Rye Mason, a childhood friend of Kyanna, said now she reflects on happier times before the murder of someone she considered family.

“When they got married everyone was like ‘finally,” Mason said. “It was just a meant to be moment in life for them.”

The Vaughn’s were expecting a baby girl in March, who Mason said would have been named Nyla.

“She was so excited to have that third baby on the way with Aaron,” Mason said. “They were just so excited and now they can’t have that moment anymore and it’s just so sad, it breaks my heart.”

Mason said she had been friends with Kyanna since the 7th grade and said she loved everyone she met.

“Pure, sweet and the most loving person you will ever meet in your entire life,” Mason said.

Kyanna had tagged Mason in a memory on Facebook just days before the couple was found dead in their home, leaving behind two children.

“She tagged me in a post of baby Noah, her first child, she brought him to meet me. I teared up a little that day,” Mason said as she explained she planned to message Kyanna back that night. “Definitely regret not doing that now because it could have been the last time I talk to her and it hurts.”

Mason said the couple left a positive impact on the community.

“You know people are mourning right now but at the same time they are celebrating their love they had for each other, the love they had for everyone else, you know trying to remember good times,” Mason said.

Times that are now memories captured in these pictures that Rye Mason will forever hold close to her heart.

