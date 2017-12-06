ETSU Women’s Basketball Among NCAA Stat Leaders

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 6, 2017) – The Bucs are ranked third in the nation in steals and 13th in steals per game. Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) and Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) are also individually ranked. Tarter is ranked ninth in the nation in steals, while Haynes-Overton ranks second and fifth in steals per game. After Haynes-Overton set an ETSU single-game record tallying 11 steals against Murray State, Tarter matched that record four days later against Winthrop. The 11 steals lead the nation for an NCAA individual game high this season.

ETSU is also sixth in free throws made and 15th in the nation when forcing turnovers.

“Obviously it’s nice to get national recognition for the work that our kids are putting in,” said head coach Brittney Ezell. “Will it help us ultimately when we get into conference play? Yes, but more than anything I think it’s a nice testament to all the unseen hours that go into what our kids are doing. It’s another great brand recognition for ETSU basketball. It’s something to build on. It’s something to be excited about. It’s something we have to make sure we don’t come complacent to. I’m just really excited to continue going forward with the next three games against Houston, NC State, and Michigan State.”