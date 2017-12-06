Buchanan County deputies investigating death of 7-year-old boy, two others found ‘unresponsive’

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 7-year-old boy’s death after he and two others were found unresponsive in a home.

The victims, a mother and two children, were found unresponsive in a home located in Wimmer Gap Road on Tuesday morning. That’s the Whitewood section of Buchanan County.

One of the children, a 7-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe his death may be related to an alternate heat source that was used at the time in the home.

The mother and another child were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Ray Foster, the other child’s condition is improving and his oxygen levels are rising. He added that the mother’s condition is also improving.

We’re told the child is recovering at Niswonger Children’s Hospital and the mom was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center.

Investigators are working to determine the boy’s cause of death and the illnesses of his mom and sibling.

Sheriff Foster said he would like to send his condolences to the family and friends of the victims. He urges everyone to make sure that if they use an alternate heat source in their home to ensure it has proper and ventilation and functional alarm devices.