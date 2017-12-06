3 Sullivan Co. women charged in police pursuit, shooting in Scott County, Va.

GATE CITY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police troopers arrested three Sullivan County women following a pursuit and shooting on Tuesday.

According to a VSP news release, Elisabeth G. Lloyd, 26, Autumn L. Gillis, 28, and Lauren D. Venable, 24, have all been charged.

VSP said before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Gate City Police officer tried to stop a car on Route 665, but the driver refused to stop for the officer and a police pursuit began.

The car — a 2012 Honda Accord — sped out of town and into Scott County.

VSP said during the pursuit, the people inside the Honda fired multiple shots at the police officer’s vehicle before the driver of the Honda lost control and crash the vehicle along Spivey Mill Lane.

Two people inside the vehicle — Gillis and Venable — ran from the scene and they were arrested Wednesday morning by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Lloyd reportedly stayed at the scene and was arrested.

The Gate City Police chief requested that VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office investigate the shooting incident.

VSP said no shots were fired by the Gate City officer during the incident. Neither the officer or the Gate City Auxiliary Police Officer riding with him were injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

