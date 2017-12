(WJHL) – Tennessee Valley Authority officials released an update on Tuesday saying that over 62,000 tons of stone has been placed at Boone Dam.

Work still continues on the upstream side of the dam and construction is also starting on the downstream side, adding stability to the dam so they can begin work on the underground cutoff wall.

The entire project is slated to be finished by the year 2022.

