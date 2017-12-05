Retro arcade opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Just in time for the cold weather, a fun, indoor attraction just opened in the Tri-Cities. Flip Side Retro Arcade opened on Friday on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee.

It’s a family-friendly vintage arcade with the majority of games from the 80’s and 90’s and some dating back as far as the 1930’s.

“You can show your kids ‘hey this is the game that I played when I was your age, this was the technology from when we played,'” Owner Jackie Rhodes said.

The owners said it all started when two friends decided to bring their pinball collections together and open an arcade. They said their goal is to share the history and craftsmanship of these games and create an atmosphere of family entertainment.

