Retro arcade opens in Bristol

By Published:

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Just in time for the cold weather, a fun, indoor attraction just opened in the Tri-Cities. Flip Side Retro Arcade opened on Friday on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee.

It’s a family-friendly vintage arcade with the majority of games from the 80’s and 90’s and some dating back as far as the 1930’s.

“You can show your kids ‘hey this is the game that I played when I was your age, this was the technology from when we played,'” Owner Jackie Rhodes said.

The owners said it all started when two friends decided to bring their pinball collections together and open an arcade. They said their goal is to share the history and craftsmanship of these games and create an atmosphere of family entertainment.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s