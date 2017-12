JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A new restaurant is set to open a location in the Tri-Cities.

Maple Street Biscuit Company officials said they are expected to open in Johnson City in the coming weeks.

The restaurant was founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012.

Maple Street offers comfort food with a modern twist.

They said the restaurant will be located at 1033 Hamilton Place Drive.

