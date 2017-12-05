Man found guilty of 2015 child sex crimes

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man accused of child rape was found guilty in Sullivan County Criminal County on Tuesday.

According to a SCSO news release, officers responded to a call in reference to Wayne Yelton, 68, who was threatening to commit suicide on July 29, 2015.

SCSO officials said witnesses said he had inappropriate relations with a child under the age of 13 and attempting to kill himself after being caught in the act.

After a two-day trial, Yelton was convicted of three counts of aggravated sexual battery, rape of a child and other charges.

Yelton will be sentenced on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. in Blountville Criminal Court.

