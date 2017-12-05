Longtime Rep. John Conyers says he is retiring

John Conyers
Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee

DETROIT (AP) — Rep. John Conyers, who has been battling sexual harassment allegations by former female staffers, says he is retiring.

Conyers told “The Mildred Gaddis Show” on WPZR-FM Tuesday that this will be his final two-year term. The 88-year-old Democrat says he is endorsing his son to take his seat in Congress.

Ian Conyers, the grandson of John Conyers’ brother, earlier said his great-uncle would not run for re-election and that he would run for his seat in Washington, D.C.

Conyers, who was first elected in 1964, easily won re-election last year in the heavily Democratic 13th District.

The House Ethics Committee has been reviewing multiple harassment allegations against Conyers.

Among Conyers’ accusers, Marion Brown says he repeatedly propositioned her for sex during more than a decade working for him. Elisa Grubbs, another former staffer, says he slid his hand up her skirt in church.

