Kingsport police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting incident

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport need your help finding a man they say discharged a firearm three times in a populated area, placing multiple bystanders at risk.

The shots were fired on November 20 around 11:00 in the area of Cloud Apartments in Kingsport.

Witnesses say 28-year-old Jonathan J. Ryans fired the shots. Officers reported they found three 9mm shell casings near the intersection of Reedy Place and Nelson Street; however, Ryans had already run away.

Detectives obtained a warrant charging Ryans with Felony Reckless Endangerment.

He is also wanted for Aggravated Assault, in connection with an unrelated incident that occurred in Bristol, Tennessee. Detectives believe Ryans has one or more firearms. He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached, says KPD.

If you know where he can be found detectives ask you to contact them as soon as possible at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.