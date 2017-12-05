Kingsport family says decorations returned after Grinch stole Christmas

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Jennifer Welshimer told us over the phone Tuesday morning that they woke up early to a knock at the door, and police standing there with most of their recovered stolen items.

We first brought you the story Monday, when the Welshimer family said just one week after putting up their Christmas decorations, a good portion of them were stolen.

Jennifer Welshimer said she woke up Sunday morning to find everything from an inflatable polar bear, to extension cord plugs…gone.

One of the items taken was a frosty the snowman decoration from the 1970’s, an item that had been passed down to Jennifer Welshimer by other family members.

Kingsport Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, said most of the Christmas decorations were recovered by Mount Carmel Police late Monday night after a person who lives in Mount Carmel contacted police.

The Mount Carmel resident had seen the story on the news, and recognized the stolen items as ones that were gifted to her by her sister.

Patton said the case remains under investigation, and that charges are pending, with the sister now being considered the prime suspect.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.