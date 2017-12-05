John Harrison ousted from Bluff City BMA following domestic assault conviction

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City elected official was voted to be removed from office Tuesday night, after he was found guilty of domestic assault.

According to an affidavit of complaint obtained by News Channel 11, now former Bluff City Alderman John Harrison, threatened to kill 12 people including his niece, then got into a fight with his brother.

A month after a judge found him guilty of domestic assault, Harrison’s fellow board members decided it was time to take action.

“A hearing for possible removal of Alderman John Harrison,” Mayor Irene Wells said.

It was a hearing to follow the city’s charter that they can remove a fellow member for a crime or a misdemeanor.

“This grave, private misconduct shows unfitness for public duty,” City Attorney, J. Paul Frye said.

The hearing gave Harrison the right to defend himself to the board and to the public.

“I’ve never been charged,” Harrison said at the beginning of the hearing.

He went on to explain that everyone’s got it all mixed up.

“It’s called beating on me, not me beating on him I don’t care what the court says,” Harrison said.

He even showed photos to support what he says happened,”All I did was protect myself,” he said.

Harrison went on to say that he pushed into his brother’s eyes to get him off of him, “yeah I did hit him a couple of times but he wouldn’t let me up,” Harrison said.

He added that he feels his family wants the house and his mother, and this is how they’re getting him back.

But board members said they had to follow the charter and the court’s decision. The BMA voted unanimously.

“Mr. Harrison’s term has expired,” Frye said.

Harrison then packed up and left the room saying, “I’ll see you in court.”

His aunt even spoke up afterward.

“I want to thank the board for putting John off, I am the aunt he threatened to kill,” Laura Higgins said.

Others in the audience thanked the board along with Alderwoman Sandra Madison, who made the motion to vote on Harrison’s fate.

“I’m happy, I thank God, the people on the board the spoke, they stood tonight,” Madison said.

Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Rose, who handled the case, told News Channel 11’s Justin Soto that the judge granted Harrison judicial diversion because he’d never been convicted of a class A misdemeanor before.

That means he has to pay fines and do community service and if he doesn’t get in trouble again over the next year, this could be off his record.

He’s due back in court in the fall of 2018.

The town of Bluff City will now publish the vacancy on the BMA.

Board members will discuss their options at the January meeting.

