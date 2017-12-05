Nita Thompson Joins us in the kitchen to show us a a very easy yet delicious drink recipe.
Milo’s Holiday Hot Tea
6 Cups Milo’s Sweet Tea
6 Cups Milo’s Peach Tea
2/ 12oz can frozen limeade juice concentrate
1 orange sliced thin
12 Cloves Whole
4 Cinnamon Sticks
1 tsp Vanilla
1 Cup Fresh Cranberries
1 Cup Ginger-ale
Instructions:
Combine all of the ingredients in a large crockpot and stir.
Optional: For easier serving, place the cloves into a tea ball or a double layer of coffee filters and close with the kitchen twine.
Heat on high for 30 minutes and reduce to low for another 2 hours; or heat on low for 2 hours then let warm overnight.
Optional Serving Garnish:
Dip the rim of the mug or cup into pineapple juice.
Then dip into sugar in the raw.