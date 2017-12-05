Hawkins Co. man faces charges for allegedly stealing prescription drugs; distributing them

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Federal agents say a 76-year-old Hawkins County man was arrested after Drug Task Force agents received complaints he was involved in distributing prescription drugs.

Emil Edsel Greer, 76, of Rogersville, TN was arrested for what federal agents are calling his involvement in distributing illegal drugs in our region — particularly Hawkins County.

Agents said some of the prescription pills were purchased directly from Greer out of his company’s rollback during a controlled delivery.

Agents say Greer has bonded out of jail and is awaiting a court date in Greene County Sessions Court.

The District Attorney General’s Office, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Police Department assisted agents in this case.