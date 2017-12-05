ETSU’s Erica Haynes-Overton named SoCon Player of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, TN-Freshman guard Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.

Through two games, Haynes-Overton averaged 17.5 points per game. On Wednesday night, she set a new ETSU single-game record after recording 11 steals and just missed a triple-double after scoring 19 points and getting eight rebounds. Against Winthrop, she had another double-digit performance with 16 points and picked up four steals and four rebounds.

Haynes-Overton has tallied double-digits in eight straight games. She also has scored double-digits in all but one game so far this year.

Haynes-Overton and the rest of the Bucs will continue their travel schedule with a non-conference game on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the University of Houston.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics