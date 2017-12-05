Deadly school bus crash reported in Savannah

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WSAV) — A child has died in a school bus crash in Savannah. Up to 22 children were injured and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

WSAV is working to confirm details such as the name of the school the students were en route to.

The accident occurred Tuesday, Dec. 5, around 7 a.m. near Ray Road and Hwy. 196 in Liberty County near Gum Branch.

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service, contributed to this story.