Deadly school bus crash reported in Savannah

WSAV STAFF Published: Updated:

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WSAV) — A child has died in a school bus crash in Savannah. Up to 22 children were injured and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

WSAV is working to confirm details such as the name of the school the students were en route to.

The accident occurred Tuesday, Dec. 5, around 7 a.m. near Ray Road and Hwy. 196 in Liberty County near Gum Branch.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates throughout the day.

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service, contributed to this story.

