ERWIN, TN (WJHL) – According to Erwin Utilities, a crash this morning has resulted in dozens of customers without power.

The crash was reported around 5:10 a.m. on Highway 107 in Limestone Cove on Tuesday.

Erwin Utilities revealed that 400 customers are without power in the area

Crews are currently on site working to restore power.

To check the outage status check out the following link: http://www.e-u.cc/electric/power-outages/