Bucs looking for revenge Wednesday night against NKU

JOHNSON CITY, TN-The ETSU men headed to Freedom Hall Tuesday afternoon to prepare for Wednesday night’s matchup against Northern Kentucky.

The Bucs fell to the Norse in the season opener, 81-63, committing 20 turnovers that night.

ETSU has gelled a bit more on the court since that game and head into Wednesday’s matchup with a 4-3 record, riding a two-game win streak.

The Bucs want to keep that streak alive and show the Norse just how much they’ve improved since their first meeting.

“It’s kind of like a chance for revenge,” said ETSU guard Jalan McCloud. “They’re a really good team and it’s kind of a test too to see how far we’ve came. We’ve learned from some mistakes and we’ve built chemistry too. It’ll be a good test for us.”

“Well they’ve got a really good team,” said ETSU head coach Steve Forbes. “John Brannen has done an unbelievable job with their program, they were an NCAA tournament team a year ago. They handled us in the home opener for them at the beginning of the year, so I think it’s going to be a great barometer for us to see where we’re at a month later. I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better, but tomorrow night we’ll see where we’re at.”