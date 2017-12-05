Beyond Rx? CVS Health-Aetna deal may mean more services

By TOM MURPHY, AP Health Writer Published:
FILE - This May 15, 2017, file photo, shows a CVS pharmacy sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a roughly $69 billion deal that will help the drugstore chain provide more health care and keep a key client, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

CVS Health wants to do much more than fill your prescription or jab your arm with an annual flu shot.

The second-largest U.S. drugstore chain is buying the health insurer Aetna in order to push deeper into customer care. The evolution won’t happen overnight, but in time, shoppers may find more clinics in CVS stores and more services they can receive through the network of nearly 10,000 locations that the company has built.

Wall Street analysts say the $69 billion deal announced Sunday evening pushes CVS in a direction the company has been heading for years. It already runs about 1,100 clinics and has been steadily expanding the health care it offers.

In 2014, the company stopped selling tobacco products to further burnish its health care image.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

