(WATE) – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is ranked No. 24 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Volunteers are 6-1 so far this season coming off of a 77-70 victory over Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Sunday night.

The last time the Vols were ranked in the poll was Dec. 20, 2010.

Florida, Texas A&M and Kentucky are also ranked in the Top 25.