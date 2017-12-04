Virginia Tech’s Teller accepts invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl

BLACKSBURG, VA-Guard Wyatt Teller, a 2017 first-team All-ACC selection, has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl held in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 27, 2018, the bowl’s committee announced Monday.

