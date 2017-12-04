Virginia Tech’s Teller accepts invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl

BLACKSBURG, VA-Guard Wyatt Teller, a 2017 first-team All-ACC selection, has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl held in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 27, 2018, the bowl’s committee announced Monday.
Teller anchors a Virginia Tech offensive line that has permitted only 21.0 sacks this season. He’s started in all 12 games at left guard and has started 23 consecutive games, the longest streak on the Tech offense. Pro Football Focus has honored Teller on their ACC Team of the Week four times this season. The Bealeton, Virginia native was the runner-up for the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is presented to the conference’s most outstanding blocker.
He has served as a key protector freshman QB Josh Jackson, who owns the most passing yards (2,743) among FBS freshmen signal callers and ranks second among freshmen with 19 TD passes. Teller was a part of an offense that set or tied 10 single-season offensive team records in 2016, including points, total touchdowns and total offense.
Teller is one of eight ACC players elected to this year’s game, making him the 50th Virginia Tech alum to play in the prestigious all-star game. RB Sam Rogers represented the Hokies last year. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on the NFL Network. For more information, visit seniorbowl.com
Courtesy: Virginia Tech Athletics