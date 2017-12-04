Tractor trailer overturns on I-81 near mile marker 73 in Bristol, TN

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County emergency officials confirmed to News Channel 11 that an 18-wheeler propane truck overturned on Interstate 81 near mile marker 73.8 northbound Monday morning.

According to Sullivan County EMA Director Jim Bean, the truck overturned around 11:15 a.m. near 11W right before The Pinnacle exit in Bristol, Tenn.

Bean said the driver of the truck is stuck inside after it overturned on an embankment, and said crews are working to get the driver out at this time.

Bean said one northbound lane is closed right now and said traffic is back up. Southbound traffic is reportedly not impacted by the crash.

Sullivan County EMS, Bristol Fire Department, Sullivan County Fire Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

THP troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

