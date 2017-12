The Sullivan North boy’s basketball team won a thriller over Tri-Cities Christian on Monday, 68-67. The Raiders trailed 67-65 with 2.8 seconds to play. The Eagles fouled Sullivan North’s Thomas Brown on his last-second heave and Brown sank all three of his foul shots to win the game.

South Greene earned a sweep against Unaka Monday. The girls opened the night with a 59-46 win, with the boys earning a 70-34 win in the nightcap.