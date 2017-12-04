Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold 15th annual Toys from Cops event Dec. 16 and 17

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will soon host the 15th annual Toys from Cops event.

The goal of the event — held on Dec. 16 and 17 — is to ensure area children have a great Christmas.

According to the news release, Dec. 16 is invitation only and children who are eligible have received a letter from their school.

On Dec. 17, the event is open to children — ages 12 and under in Sullivan County — who are still in need of Christmas assistance, but did not receive a letter. Parents must show proof of residency at the event on the 17th.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. on both days, and children must be present to select their toys.

The Toys from Cops event will take place in the old Food Country building, located at 3122 Highway 126 in Blountville.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.