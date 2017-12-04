StormTeam 11 Starwatch: Monday, December 4th – Sunday, December 10th 2017

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the third edition of StormTeam11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

This week’s highlighted celestial object is the bright star called Fomalhaut! This is pronounced FO-mal-oh according to https://www.space.com/3250-stars-pronunciation-guide.html.

During late fall and early winter you can see Fomalhaut if you look about 20 degrees above the southern horizon as darkness falls. This star is called the “loneliest star” because it is in an area of the sky in which no other bright stars are seen for tens of degrees in any direction. It is a first magnitude star and the 18th brightest star visible from the Earth.

This is quite an interesting star. It is famous because it has a planet that orbits it which has been photographed by the Hubble Space Telescope. Fomalhaut and its planet are only 25 light years away from the Earth! A light year is the distance light travels in a year. One year is 6 trillion miles, or in other words, in a year light travels about 6 trillion miles. Therefore, if Fomalhaut is 25 light years away, the image that we see is what the star looked like 25 years ago, since that is when the light was actually emitted from the star. Hence, when you are seeing the star Fomalhaut’s light, you are actually seeing light from 1992!

Here is a picture taken by the Hubble Space Telescope of Fomalhaut showing both a dusky disk of debris that surrounds the star and its planet, called Fomalhaut b.

Photo Credit: https://cdn.spacetelescope.org/archives/images/screen/heic0821a.jpg

Compared to our Sun, Fomalhaut is a very young star, only about 1/10th of the age of our Sun. However, its lifetime is very short, perhaps only a billion years compared to 10 billion years for the Sun. Fomalhaut has a mass and radius about twice that of the Sun, but it uses up its hydrogen fuel quickly, emitting almost 17 times as much energy as the Sun does.

Additionally, on Sunday, December 10th you can see the Third Quarter Moon.

A third quarter moon looks like this:

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

One half of the moon is visible to us on Earth. The moon has completed 3/4 of its orbit around Earth.

