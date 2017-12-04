Norfolk Southern: 400 tons of coal spilled in Wise Co. creek during train derailment removed

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Norfolk Southern said while cleanup does continue, they have removed all the coal dumped into a Wise County creek when a train derailed back on Nov. 18.

A spokesperson for NS said the 400 tons of coal spilled into Pigeon Creek has been cleaned up.

NS also said they have cleaned up around 3,100 tons of coal spilled around the train tracks where the derailment occurred.

They hope to have the rest of the coal, about 700 tons, cleaned up by early next week.

As for the damaged rail cars and scrap rail left in the wake of the accident, they hope to have it cleaned up by Dec. 20.

