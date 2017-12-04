Months after Nitric acid release at U.S. Nitrogen, Greene County unveils new emergency notification system

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Eight months after a Nitric acid release at U.S. Nitrogen in Greene County, 911 administrators are unveiling a new emergency notification system.

The system is called Hyper Reach. Emergency Notification System and Mapping administrator Jon Waddell walked us through the program that lets 911 dispatchers send notifications to thousand of people in Greene County at the touch of a button.

County leaders say the new emergency notification system will come in handy for any type of emergency like severe weather, missing persons reports, and environmental hazards.

“If they have something down at u.s. nitrogen, of course we would be notified initially of the call and then once first responders get on scene or close to the area they would notify us as to hey can you send out a notification to shelter in place,” Waddell said.

It was back in April of this year when Nitric acid was released from the U.S. Nitrogen plant in Midway that caused people living in that community to press county leaders about an emergency warning system.

“It kind of spearheaded from the incident at U.S. Nitrogen but this is something that has been along time coming for the 911 center to be able to do a reverse 911 type notification to the citizens of the county,” Waddell said.

The county has a five year contract with Hyper Reach, costing $11,000 a year. U.S. Nitrogen and 3-M contributed to the cost of the system. To sign up, click here.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.