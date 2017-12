WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mobile meth lab was found inside a U-haul truck in Wilson County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made the discovery during a traffic stop on Highland Court in Lebanon.

A K-9 officer sniffed out the methamphetamine in the truck in addition to materials to manufacture the drug.

A man from Florida was reportedly arrested following the search.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were released.