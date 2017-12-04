Kingsport Police search for missing 35-year-old man

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are searching for a missing 35-year-old man.

According to a KPD news release, William Justin Dykes was reported missing on Dec. 2 by his mother.

Dykes, who does not live in Kingsport, was last seen in Kingsport on Nov. 28 at 7:30 a.m. by a neighbor who gave him a ride to Cedar View Christian School, located at 1900 Flanders St.

According to the news release, Dykes was meeting an unknown person at the school and then was said to be traveling to an unknown location in Weber City, Va. for a job.

Dykes has reportedly not been heard from since, and family members told police that it is out of character for him to not stay in touch with them while he’s away.

KPD detectives are asking anyone who may know Dykes’ whereabouts to call them at 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

Anonymous tips can be sent to https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.