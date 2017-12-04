Fulmer encourages Vol fans to ‘come together’ in video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer posted a video on Twitter encouraging fans to come together.

The former UT coach posted the video days after being introduced as the athletics director.

“Our football program has the history, the facilities, the tradition and the resources to play with anyone, anytime, and that is what we’re going to do again,” said Fulmer on Friday.

The Twitter video shows game highlights and footage of Friday’s press conference. A cover of the song “Come Together” can be heard in the background.

“This is an important time in our athletic history. We all agree on the objective. We all agree on the urgency of achieving our objective. It’s time that we all pull together to be part of the solution.”