Food City holds groundbreaking ceremony for new store, sports complex in Abingdon, Va.

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Food City broke ground Monday on a new store and site for a multi-field sports complex in Southwest Virginia, after a more than year long fight by some to preserve the history of the development site near the Creeper Trail.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held off of Exit 17 on Interstate 81 in Abingdon, Va.

The property was rezoned by the Town of Abingdon last year.

The group Friends of Abingdon tried to appeal the rezoning with the Circuit Court of Washington County, Va., but were unsuccessful.

On Monday, Food City CEO Steve Smith said the new store will create 300 new jobs and is expected to open next year.

Smith added the sport complex will have at least seven fields, which will serve student athletic teams in Washington County, Va.

