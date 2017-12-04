Five Pioneers chosen to play in 2017 National Bowl

Published:

GREENEVILLE, TN-Five Tusculum football student-athletes have been selected to play in the 2017 National Bowl this Sunday (Dec. 10) at the Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium. Five members of the TC coaching staff will serve as coaches during the all-star game.

