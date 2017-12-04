Crime Commission backs expansion of DNA collection

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Crime Commission voted in favor of expanding DNA collection to include more misdemeanors Monday morning.

The commission will now draft a bill to be taken up by the General Assembly next year.

The parents of murdered University of Virginia student Hannah Graham have been pushing to expand DNA testing to help catch criminals. Hannah’s mother, Sue Graham, spoke in front of the Crime Commission last week to push for expanding DNA testing to include misdemeanors requiring DNA collection. Her parents believe this could have helped save their daughter’s life.

Under the commission’s recommendation, misdemeanor convictions of assault and battery, domestic assault, trespassing, petit larceny, destruction of property, obstruction of justice and concealment of merchandise will require DNA collection.

A crime commission study found that 70 percent of offenders convicted of a violent felony had at least one prior misdemeanor.

“He would have been in jail in 2014,” S. Graham told Newsplex. “He wouldn’t have been living in plain sight in Charlottesville and preying on the young women of Virginia. So I wanted to give my story in the hope that it might persuade the crime commission.”

The commission is considering adding trespassing and disorderly conduct to the list of misdemeanors that require DNA collection.

Graham said that this will help keep justice, in addition to keeping criminals off the streets.

“We always said that we would speak out when the time was right and now is the time,” S. Graham said. “This is an important issue, an important public safety issue, and of course, it is extremely difficult to stand up there and tell my story, but it’s something I feel I have to do in order to protect other young women in Virginia.”

