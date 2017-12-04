Clarence’s Drive In reopens three weeks after fire

UNICOI, TN (WJHL)- Monday a beloved local business is up and running once again after a fire destroyed its building last month.

On November 14th, an accidental fire destroyed Clarence’s Drive In. No one was injured, but it left the community heartbroken by the lost of a town landmark that’s been around for decades.

Investigators say the fire started when a crew was working on the parking lot.The community quickly stepped up to raise money for the employees of the restaurant, and the owners quickly got to work on a plan to reopen.

Monday morning things started getting back to normal as Clarence’s re-opened in a building just down the street from its original location on Unicoi Drive. The restaurant is up and running in the former home of La Meza Mexican restaurant at 3615 Unicoi Drive.

