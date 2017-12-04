Bristol, Va. leaders to hear public comment on fire, emergency medical services

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Tonight, the public will be able to address fire and emergency medical services at a town hall meeting in Bristol, Va.

City Manager Randall Eads requested the Virginia Fire Service Board take a look at Bristol’s EMS services.

Earlier this year, city leaders considered making cuts to the city’s fire department to help deal with the city’s nearly $100 million debt, but that proposal was quickly met with public backlash.

Tonight’s meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. at City Hall in Bristol, Va.

