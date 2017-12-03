Virginia Tech, App State learn bowl game destinations

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente will seek to guide the Hokies to a second straight 10-win season, as No. 22 Virginia Tech (9-3) will face No. 17 Oklahoma State (9-3) in the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28 in Orlando, Florida.

Tech’s current bowl streak of 25 consecutive seasons is the longest active streak recognized by the NCAA and is tied as the third-longest streak in college football history. Kickoff is slated for 5:15 p.m. at Camping World Stadium, where Tech last played in the 2016 ACC Championship Game against Clemson. This contest will mark the third ever meeting between Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys won a 24-16 decision in Stillwater in 1971, while the Hokies registered a 34-32 win in Blacksburg in 1972.

Appalachian State will face Toledo on Dec. 23 in the 2017 Dollar General Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET), televised by ESPN.

The matchup of top teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Mid-American Conference was announced Sunday as the 2017-18 bowl schedule was unveiled.