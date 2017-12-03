The Latest: CVS confirms its $69 billion for Aetna

By Published:
FILE - In this June 1, 2017, file photo, a sign stands on the campus of the Aetna headquarters, in Hartford, Conn. CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a roughly $69 billion deal that will help the drugstore chain provide more health care and keep a key client, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)

DALLAS (AP) – CVS is confirming that it’s buying Aetna for $69 billion in a deal that will help the drugstore chain reach deeper into customer health care and protect a key client.

CVS Health Corp. released a statement Sunday saying it will pay cash and stock for Aetna Inc.

The mammoth acquisition pairs a company that runs more than 9,700 drugstores and 1,100 walk-in clinics with an insurer that covers about 22 million people.

The deal could generate a new stream of customers to CVS stores. Many of those stores now offer a growing menu of medical services in addition to the usual fare of prescriptions and cold and cough supplies.

CVS wants to be more of a one-stop-shop for health care.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s