Tennessee Titans to honor Las Vegas victim’s wife as 12th Titan

WKRN Web Staff Published:
Heather & Sonny Melton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans will honor the wife of a Tennessee nurse killed in the Las Vegas shooting at Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Before the game the team will honor Heather Melton as the 12th Titan.

Melton’s husband Sonny died in the Las Vegas attack while shielding her from bullets.

As the honorary 12th Titan Melton will plant a sword in the turf to get the crowd fired up before the game.

Heather is an orthopedic surgeon in Big Sandy, Tennessee where she often worked alongside her husband.

