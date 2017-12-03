TBI: Suspect identity released in officer-involved shooting in Kodak

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – TBI Special Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning at a home on Joyce Way in Kodak.

TBI says there was a confrontation between the deputies and a man causing deputies to fire shots, striking him.

TBI has identified the suspect as Timothy McGill, 41, who was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he remains hospitalized.

No deputies were injured.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a woman saying that her husband was threatening to harm himself.

Jennifer Powers also lives on Joyce Way. She says she heard two gun shots around 2:30 am then nine more shortly afterwards.

Powers says she spoke with McGill’s wife shortly after the shooting.

“She said he came home drunk and grabbed his gun,” said Powers. “She didn’t say he pointed it her, just that he was threatening to kill his self. She let me know that her and the kids were fine and she let me know that she did witness the officers shoot Tim in the house.”

Powers also says this is highly unlike McGill.

“Tim’s worked really hard on the landscape and making it a really nice home for the kids,” said Powers. They’re very good people.”

TBI did not release the names of the deputies involved.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.