Police chase leads to arrest in Greeneville, Tenn.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing charges after he led officers on a chase and nearly hit two people and a child.

Greeneville Police said an officer tried to pull over a car on Saturday morning after the driver ran a stop sign on Hankins Street.

The car then pulled into a pharmacy and took off along Snapps Ferry Road.

According to Greeneville Police, the car then turned and went the wrong way behind a TV repair shop.

Police said the driver nearly hit a child and two others in a parking lot.

Officers later found the car and they identified the driver as Bobby Fillers.

He’s facing several charges, including evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

