New restaurant coming to Pinnacle retail development in Bristol

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- A new dining option is coming soon to the Pinnacle retail development in Bristol, Tennessee.

Drake’s restaurant will be opening up their first location in Bristol next year.

We’re told it is a hybrid eatery that offers a family-friendly atmosphere for lunch or dinner, and a high energy club with a DJ and dancing on the weekends.

The menu includes everything from burgers and wings, to tacos, and even sushi.

The first Drake’s location opened in Lexington, Kentucky back in 2009.

The Bristol, TN location will be the 9th Drake’s to open in four states.