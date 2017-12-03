Greeneville, Tenn. has 2nd six-figure Powerball winner in just over one week

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Lottery said for the second time in just over a week, a player in Greeneville has won a six-figure prize playing Powerball.

Saturday’s drawing created 14,995 total winning Powerball tickets in the volunteer state, including a $150,000 winner in Greeneville and a $50,000 winner in Hermitage.

On Nov. 22, an unknown player in Greeneville won $100,000 playing the game.

The Tennessee Lottery said all three winners matched 4 of 5 white balls drawn plus the Powerball, which has a base prize of $50,000. If a player adds the Power Play option for $1, the prize is multiplied by the Power Play number drawn.

Lottery officials said no information is available about the winners until the prizes are claimed.

