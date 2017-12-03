Clemson #1 seed in College Football Playoff, to face Alabama

WSPA Staff Published:
ACC commissioner John Swofford, left, gives Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, the trophy after winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Miami in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers have been selected as the number one seed in the fourth year of the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers will go on to face the number four seed Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Jan. 1, 2018.

Gametime is set for 8:45 p.m. EST. and will be televised on ESPN.

Third-ranked Georgia will take on second-ranked Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.

The winners of the Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl held in Pasadena, California will meet in Atlanta on Jan. 8, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to determine this season’s college football champion.

For more information on the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl, CLICK HERE.

