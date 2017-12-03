CHP: Truck driver who killed Bay Bridge toll taker ID’d, arrested for DUI, vehicular manslaughter

By Julianne Herrera, KRON Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The truck driver who crashed into the Bay Bridge toll plaza Saturday morning, killing a Caltrans worker has been identified and arrested, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said 32-year-old Daniel Berk of Foster City was arrested for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

46-year-old Si Si Han, a veteran Caltrans employee was killed when Berk crashed into her toll booth around 5:00 a.m.

Berk was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Six other cars were involved in the accident.

All other injuries are considered non-life-threatening, CHP said.

