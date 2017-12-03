Aubrey’s set to open second location in Tri-Cities region

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A restaurant already serving guests at the Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee will open another location in the Tri-Cities region.

Johnson City Development Services Director, Angie Carrier, told News Channel 11 the city approved plans for a new Aubrey’s restaurant.

Carrier said the city issued a permit, and Aubrey’s can build at any time.

A sign posted at the site indicated the Knoxville based chain will build at Hamilton Place Town Center, near the Courtyard Marriott hotel and Academy Sports.

