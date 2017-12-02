Seth Crawford key for Greeneville’s championship run

GREENEVILLE, TN- Greeneville earned its first state championship since 2011 on Friday, defeating Springfield 54-13.

One of Greeneville’s keys to their championship run this postseason was senior defensive back/wide receiver Seth Crawford.

“Losing was not an option for us,” said Crawford. “I mean, we went 14-0 and we were not going to lose our last game. We were going to do everything we had to do to win this ballgame.”

Crawford was on the wrong end of last year’s season ending touchdown at Burley Stadium and vowed to not let that happen again.

Over the Greene Devils’ final three playoff games, Crawford picked off 7 passes, including 4 INT’s against Anderson County, and two in Friday’s state championship game. The two picks earned Crawford the defensive MVP award for the state title game.

He wasn’t too shabby on offense either, hauling in two touchdowns Friday. Crawford ended the season with 14 touchdown receptions.

A dominant way to end his career at Greeneville and putting last year’s bad memory to bed for good.

“It’s a great way to come back,” Crawford said. “It kind of shows me that if I fall down, I can get back up and I worked so hard and all my teammates worked so hard and it’s just a great accomplishment.

“He’s had a huge career for us, another huge year for us,” said Greeneville head coach Caine Ballard. “He’s the number one target two years in a row and just awesome to see him get the big plays tonight and be named defensive player. He’s certainly deserving.”